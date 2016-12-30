Grey’s Anatomy star welcomes a baby boy!

South African Olympian Wayde van Niekerk proposed to his girlfriend Chesney Campbell and she said yes!

2016-12-30 12:45
 

Cape Town – Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery have welcomed their third child together. 

A rep for the Grey’s Anatomy star confirmed the news to Us Weekly after the couple were spotted hiking with their newborn son named Eli Christopher on Wednesday.

Daily Mail shared pictures of Ellen, 47 and Chris, 49, hiking with their two daughters Stella Luna, seven and Sienna May, two as well as baby Eli in California.

Ellen then shared a snap of the tiny tot cuddling up to his dad with the caption, “Eli Christopher Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy (sic)”

See the pic here:

??Eli Christopher?? Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy

A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on

The Old School actress gave birth to Stella in September 2009 a mere five years later Ellen and Chris  - who wed in 2007 - welcomed Sienna via surrogate.

2016-12-30 08:05
