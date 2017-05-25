Hailey Baldwin is Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman

Cape Town – Hailey Baldwin is at the top of Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 list, making her the World’s Sexiest Woman.

The 20-year-old started modelling at the age of 17 and has managed to build an impressive rep in only three years.

Hailey has appeared on a wide range of magazines including Vogue, LOVE, Marie Claire and has modelled for the likes of Guess, Moschino, Dulce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.

Her newest business venture will be as the host of James Corden’s upcoming reality comedy series called, Drop the Mic.

SEE HAILEY ON MAXIM’S HOT 100 LIST COVER HERE:

And in case you need some convincing, as if, we gathered 5 of our fav snaps of Hailey looking gorgeous!

SEE THE 5 SNAPS HERE: