Hailey Baldwin is Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman

Cape Town – Hailey Baldwin is at the top of Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 list, making her the World’s Sexiest Woman.
The 20-year-old started modelling at the age of 17 and has managed to build an impressive rep in only three years.
Hailey has appeared on a wide range of magazines including Vogue, LOVE, Marie Claire and has modelled for the likes of Guess, Moschino, Dulce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.
Her newest business venture will be as the host of James Corden’s upcoming reality comedy series called, Drop the Mic.
SEE HAILEY ON MAXIM’S HOT 100 LIST COVER HERE:
Introducing supermodel @haileybaldwin as Maxim's #Hot100 No. 1. See more exclusive images of the rising star at Maxim.com. [link in bio] | ??: @gilles_bensimon #sardarbiglariA post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on May 23, 2017 at 8:24am PDT
And in case you need some convincing, as if, we gathered 5 of our fav snaps of Hailey looking gorgeous!
SEE THE 5 SNAPS HERE:
heyA post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 17, 2017 at 11:00am PDT
Just a little sun kissedA post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 9, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT
A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT
hangin at the #revolvefestival @revolve ????A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:14am PDT
A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:57am PDT
