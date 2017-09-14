Harrison Ford breaks his silence on Carrie Fisher affair

Cape Town – Harrison Ford has officially broken his silence on Carrie Fisher’s love affair confession.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 75-year-old reluctantly addressed the affair he had with his Star Wars co-star back in the 70’s.

In her last memoir released shortly before her death in December 2016, Carrie Fisher admitted to having an “intense” affair with Harrison Ford during the filming of the original 1977 blockbuster.

She was 19 and he was 33 and married at the time of what Fisher says was a three-month affair.

10 months after the revelation made headlines, Harrison told GQ it was strange for him when Carrie’s book – which included excerpts from the diaries she kept when filming Star Wars – was first published.

When asked what he thought of it, Harrison told GQ’s Chris Heath: “Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss.”

Ford added that he has not read Carrie’s book.

