Harrison Ford breaks his silence on Carrie Fisher affair

2017-09-14 17:00
 
harrison ford

Cape Town – Harrison Ford has officially broken his silence on Carrie Fisher’s love affair confession.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 75-year-old reluctantly addressed the affair he had with his Star Wars co-star back in the 70’s.

SEE HARRISON'S GQ COVER HERE:

In her last memoir released shortly before her death in December 2016, Carrie Fisher admitted to having an “intense” affair with Harrison Ford during the filming of the original 1977 blockbuster.

She was 19 and he was 33 and married at the time of what Fisher says was a three-month affair.

Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford

10 months after the revelation made headlines, Harrison told GQ it was strange for him when Carrie’s book – which included excerpts from the diaries she kept when filming Star Wars – was first published.

When asked what he thought of it, Harrison told GQ’s Chris Heath: “Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss.”

Ford added that he has not read Carrie’s book.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL INTERVIEW!

(Photo: Getty Images)

For all the latest Hollywood news follow Channel24 Hollywood on Facebook.

Read more on:    harrison ford  |  carrie fisher  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The first picture of Serena Williams’ baby is here – and she’s too cute for words! Selena Gomez undergoes a kidney transplant Behati Prinsloo pregnant again PICS: Kim Engelbrecht on the set of The Flash PIC: Karlien van Jaarsveld is glowing in this pregnancy snapshot
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

HOLLYWOOD SCOOP: From health scares to preggie bellies!

2017-09-14 14:33
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 