Has Kit Harington popped the question to his Game of Thrones co-star?

2017-09-26 16:06 by Khatija Nxedlana
 

Cape Town - After five years of dating, John Snow – er, we mean Kit Harington (30) –  and Rose Leslie (30) are reportedly now engaged.

The two met on the set of the HBO series back in 2012, playing Jon Snow and his wildling love, Ygritte.

The Evening Standard reports the couple told their friends and families last week, trying to keep the news private, as they have done much of their relationship.

But social media was abuzz, with The Mirror reporting that an engagement was imminent since the two moved in together earlier this year.

According to Daily Mail, while Kit and Rose have managed to keep their relationship rather private, Kit has talked about the moment he fell for Leslie.

“The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” Kit said.

It’s understood the couple is still to set a date for their nuptials. They’ve yet to confirm their engagement.

Sources: standard.co.uk, dailymail.co.uk, mirror.co.uk

