Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda stun as fashion models for L'Oreal

Paris — Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren were the toast of Paris as the two septuagenarian actresses modelled for L'Oreal.

The cosmetics giant transformed the Champs-Elysees into a one-off outside runway — enlisting 18 fashion houses, as well as countless stars and models to showcase clothes, makeup and hair trends.

Tourists munching hamburgers on the first floor of the Champs-Elysees McDonald's couldn't believe their luck as they peered down with a perfect view of one of Paris Fashion Week's most anticipated events, while a VIP audience including supermodel Naomi Campbell sat by the runway.

But the biggest stars, for once, were on the runway.

Jane Fonda, 79, provoked screams from onlookers as she became the oldest model to walk the runway this Paris season — blowing out air-kisses in a figure-hugging bronze zebra dress.

"Well, it was exciting. It's hard to believe I just did that on the Champs Elysees," Fonda said after her turn as a model. "I liked it very much. I did not fall over."

Helen Mirren, 72, also garnered excitement, walking down with bright red lips in a tailored royal blue coat and a cane that she theatrically waved.

