Hollywood falls in love with Africa: A-list stars come to visit

Cape Town – Hollywood’s love of Africa has moved from the big screen to real life it seems.

A whole gaggle of A-listers descended on the continent over the last few days to explore everything Africa has to offer.

The Beckhams visited Tanzania, Ben Affleck stopped over in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Emmy Rossum and her new hubby honeymooned in Rwanda.

Here are 4 A-listers that visited the African continent this week:

Mick Dundee was the shout ... I thought I looked the part but maybe that's just me ?? @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

David Beckham and his family share snaps of their Tanzanian vacation

The famous family was spotted quietly arriving in the East African country and has spent the last few days taking in the best the continent has to offer.

(See their vacay pics here)

Ben Affleck reflects on his recent trip to the Congo

Ben Affleck paid a recent visit to the rural eastern Congo and reflected on his trip in a lengthy post on Instagram.

(See more of his trip here)

Inside Emmy Rossum’s stunning honeymoon in Rwanda

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are living their best life while on honeymoon in Rwanda.

(See their pics here)

International reality star falls in love with Cape Town

Sweden-born property mogul Fredrik Eklund, who stars on TV show Million Dollar Listing, has fallen in love with The Mother City.

(See the pics here)

For all the latest local and international entertainment news join Channel24 on Facebook.