How to Get Away with Murder actor lands in Cape Town

Cape Town – How to Get Away with Murder actor Alfred Enoch is in Cape Town!
The actor – who plays Wes Gibbins in the American TV series – was spotted by rugby player Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel Kolisi, arriving at the airport.
And if you’re up-to-date with HTGAWM then you’ll definitely know what Rachel is referring to in her caption alongside a snap with him on Twitter.
See the snap here:
He's not really dead, actually he's in Cape Town ?????? #wes #alfredenoch pic.twitter.com/fED08Sodje— Rachel Kolisi (@Rachie52) March 27, 2017
The reason for Alfred’s visit is still unknown, and the 28-year-old does not have any social media accounts to give hints of his whereabouts.
If you spot Alfred in the area let us know on Channel24’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
