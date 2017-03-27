How to Get Away with Murder actor lands in Cape Town

Cape Town – How to Get Away with Murder actor Alfred Enoch is in Cape Town!

The actor – who plays Wes Gibbins in the American TV series – was spotted by rugby player Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel Kolisi, arriving at the airport.

And if you’re up-to-date with HTGAWM then you’ll definitely know what Rachel is referring to in her caption alongside a snap with him on Twitter.

See the snap here:

The reason for Alfred’s visit is still unknown, and the 28-year-old does not have any social media accounts to give hints of his whereabouts.

