Hugh Hefner’s cause of death determined

Cape Town – Hugh Hefner’s cause of death has been revealed.

The publishing mogul died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 27 August. He was 91.

According to Hef’s death certificate, the Playboy founder died after he went into cardiac arrest and suffered respiratory failure however there were other contributing factors that lead to his ultimate death.

E! News reports Hefner suffered from a recent spell of E. coli and Septicemia (a severe blood infection) causing his health to deteriorate in his final months.

Hugh died at 17:06 on Wednesday. He was to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, right next to Marilyn Monroe's burial spot which he bought in 1992 for $75k.

"In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined a sweeter life." - Hugh M. Hefner 1926 - 2017 Remembering Hugh Hefner- cultural visionary and social activist. A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

