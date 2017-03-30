Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Ahmed Kathadra

PICS: Joe Mafela's tombstone revealed and it comes complete with a couch, coffee table and plasma TV

Cape Town – Hugh Jackman paid his respects to struggle veteran, Ahmed Kathadra, affectionately known by South Africans as Uncle Kathy.

Kathrada died on 28 March 2017. He underwent surgery relating to a blood clot on the brain earlier this month but experienced several postoperative complications and contracted pneumonia, which affected both his lungs.

The X-Men actor took to Twitter on Thursday paying tribute to the 87-year-old, who will be remembered, for the most part, as one of the eight iconic men who were arrested at Liliesleaf Farm and found guilty on charges including conspiracy and sabotage during the famous Rivonia Trial held at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria in 1963.

Jackman wrote: “RIP Kathy Kathrada, South Africa His warmth & humanity. 1 of the original 4 jailed w Mandela Served 27 at Robben Island. A true inspiration (sic)”

