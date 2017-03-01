Iranian TV censors Charlize Theron in local Oscars clip

Cape Town – Iranian TV photoshopped clothes onto Charlize Theron when broadcasting a local clip of the Oscars.

Iranian director, Asghar Farhadi was awarded with Best Foreign-Language Oscar for his film The Salesman at the Academy Awards on Monday morning.

Farhadi’s absence got a lot of attention as Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari accepted the award on his behalf.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the special moment is making headlines for different reasons.

Theron took to the stage with Shirley MacLaine to present the award. The South African beauty wore a gold Dior gown that the Iranian Labor News Agency found sensitive for its viewers, prompting them to cover Charlize up by adding a black neck and sleeves to the dress.

Oscars 2017 - thank you to everyone who got me successfully out the door! xx Scroll for more pics! A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:47am PST

But that wasn’t the only censoring. The agency went on to cover up any visible skin sticking out of Ansari’s dress as she took the stage to accept the award.

Watch the censored video here: