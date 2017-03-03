Jane Fonda reveals she was raped and sexually abused as a child

Cape Town – While discussing feminism in a new interview Jane Fonda revealed she was raped and sexually abused as a child.

In the candid interview with award-winning actress Brie Larson and The Edit magazine, Jane revealed how her past lead her to be a feminist and female activist for almost 50 years.

When asked by Brie when she first identified as a feminist, Jane explained it took a while for her to “apply feminism to her life” because she was “brought up with the disease to please.”

Brie noted that many women suffer from this, prompting Jane to share her story.

She said: “I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.”

Jane went on to add that she knows plenty of women like her and women who have been assaulted without realising it.

She then added that “the greatest thing the women’s movement has done is to make us realise that rape and abuse is not our fault.”

Brie and Jane further discuss feminism and activism in and out of the work place to honour International Women’s Day on Wednesday, 8 March.

