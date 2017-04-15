WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss in new Fast 8 movie

INVESTIGATION: We talk to all parties involved to find out whether Miss SA 2017 was rigged

Janet Jackson shared a snap of her baby and OMG he's adorable!

2017-04-15 09:54
 
janet jackson

Cape Town – Introducing the cutest celebutot... Eissa Al Mana!

That’s right, Janet Jackson has shared the first pic of her newborn son and he is just as cute as a button.

The 50-year-old shared a selfie with 3-month-old Eissa on Friday via Twitter, captioning the snap: “My baby and me after nap time.”

See the adorable pic here:

This is the first picture Janet has shared of her son, who she shares with her former husband Wissam Al Mana.

The snap comes less than a week after the Together Again hitmaker separated from her billionaire husband.

Janet and Wissam tied the knot in 2012 but only announced the news later in 2013.

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amor speaks out about her money problems We investigate: Was Miss SA 2017 rigged? Jamiroquai founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith dies WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss David O'Sullivan takes over from Bob Mabena on Kaya FM Breakfast
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt expecting first child

2017-04-15 06:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 