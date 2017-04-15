Janet Jackson shared a snap of her baby and OMG he's adorable!

Cape Town – Introducing the cutest celebutot... Eissa Al Mana!
That’s right, Janet Jackson has shared the first pic of her newborn son and he is just as cute as a button.
The 50-year-old shared a selfie with 3-month-old Eissa on Friday via Twitter, captioning the snap: “My baby and me after nap time.”
See the adorable pic here:
My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017
This is the first picture Janet has shared of her son, who she shares with her former husband Wissam Al Mana.
The snap comes less than a week after the Together Again hitmaker separated from her billionaire husband.
Janet and Wissam tied the knot in 2012 but only announced the news later in 2013.
