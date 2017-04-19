Janet Jackson’s creative director lashes out about split

Cape Town – Janet Jackson’s creative director and longtime friend has released a statement regarding the rumours of why Janet separated from her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

News broke that Janet and Wissam split earlier this month. Shortly thereafter rumours spread that Janet has called it quits just in time to get a hefty payout from a prenup.

Gil Duldulao has now taken to Instagram in his friend’s defence saying she would never leave her relationship for a $500m payout.

In a note he wrote: “Hi. I want to state what I have to say as a friend. Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make 500 mil off of having a child. It's not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It's character people and she is not the one. She would never accept a payout or want a payout. That's the human being I know. (sic)”

He then continued to say that Janet had actually been married for four years and not for five.

