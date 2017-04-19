We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert with photographer Nardus Engelbrecht and it’s magical!

Iman Rappetti has bowed out of eNCA, saying she wants to read more bedtime stories for her little girl

Janet Jackson’s creative director lashes out about split

2017-04-19 19:00
 

Cape Town – Janet Jackson’s creative director and longtime friend has released a statement regarding the rumours of why Janet separated from her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

News broke that Janet and Wissam split earlier this month. Shortly thereafter rumours spread that Janet has called it quits just in time to get a hefty payout from a prenup.

Gil Duldulao has now taken to Instagram in his friend’s defence saying she would never leave her relationship for a $500m payout.

In a note he wrote: “Hi. I want to state what I have to say as a friend. Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make 500 mil off of having a child. It's not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It's character people and she is not the one. She would never accept a payout or want a payout. That's the human being I know. (sic)”

He then continued to say that Janet had actually been married for four years and not for five.

Read the full not here:

F you

A post shared by Gil Duldulao (@ghsduldulao) on

Read more on:    janet jackson  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
12 hilarious reasons people have been blocked by Bonang This is how much Bonang's VVIP flight costs 5 hilarious tweets from Hlaudi Motsoeneng's press conference 7de Laan welcomes first transgender actress to the show Hlaudi praises his 90% plan and the crowd goes wild
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Get ready! Kylie and Kim are teaming up!

2017-04-19 18:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 