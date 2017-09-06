Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky make their red carpet debut (sort of)

Cape Town – Jennifer Lawrence and director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky finally made their red carpet debut...well, sort of.

The couple, who have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, attended the 74th Venice Film Festival for their upcoming film Mother!

Aronofsky, 48, directed Lawrence in the film, which was shot last year and opens in the US in September.

The couple were first spotted arriving in Venice together on Saturday.

They were then photographed with the rest of the cast members at a photo-call on Tuesday but kept their distance, not even posing next to one another.

Later in the evening JLaw and Darren walked the red carpet at the same time, but it was still strictly business.

Either way, they still made their red carpet debut...

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Jennifer revealed she and Darren only started dating after filming wrapped and gushed about what attracted her to him in the first place.

She said: “We had energy...I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

(Photos: Getty Images)