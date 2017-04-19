Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for the fifth time

We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert with photographer Nardus Engelbrecht and it’s magical!

2017-04-19 15:41
 

Los Angeles — Julia Roberts is more than just a Pretty Woman. People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts' selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for Erin Brockovich, says she is "very flattered" by the experience.

People's 28th annual "World's Most Beautiful" double-issue will be on newsstands on Friday.

