Julia Stiles ties the knot in ‘shotgun wedding’

Cape Town – Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook are married.

According to E! News a rep confirmed that the Save The Last Dance actress tied the knot on the beach in Seattle over Labour Day weekend earlier this month.

Meanwhile Julia confirmed the news herself with a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of her husband’s hand on her baby bump, Julia wrote: “Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?”

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ??? A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The happy couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015. Julia announced the news on Instagram with a snap of her and Preston’s hands interlocked.

E! News confirmed the couple were expecting their first child together in June while Julia shared her first baby bump snap in August.

In an Insta post on 27 August, Julia revealed she was “almost eight months” along which means the 36-year-old is expected to give birth any day now.

That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:10am PDT



