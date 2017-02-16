Justin Bieber named a suspect in assault case

Harrison Ford was involved in a near-miss at a California airport as he was piloting his private plane

Cape Town – Justin Bieber has been named as a suspect in a police report for allegedly assaulting a man back in June 2016.

The incident in question was captured on camera; TMZ was the first to release the footage.

The video appears to show the Sorry hitmaker engaged in a physical confrontation outside of his hotel in downtown Cleveland with a man who is considerably bigger than himself.

According to TMZ the alleged victim told police Bieber grabbed his sunglasses and put them on, when the victim proceeded to take a photo of Bieber, the 22-year-old flipped out and attacked him.

The report comes 8 months after the incident occurred but within reason. The gossip website reports the victim took so long to file a report because he tried to settle with Justin first.

