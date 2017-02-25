Justin Trudeau’s butt is the internet’s latest obsession

PICS: Trevor Noah, Khaya Dlanga and Anele Mdoda are having the best time in LA, like going bowling

2017-02-25
 
Cape Town – The internet just discovered yet another reason to move to Canada. *Packs bags*

Social media was buzzing on Friday night after it was discovered that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a rather impressive backside.

The photo going viral showed the 45-year-old in form-hugging pants as he addressed the audience during a speaking engagement.

The rather impressive pic showed off Trudeau’s best side and nobody could cope! Some called it “the best thing on the internet today” while others cried “sexism”.

Either way, Mr. Trudeau’s butt has definitely made politics much more interesting to watch.

