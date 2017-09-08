Kaia Gerber makes her runway debut at NYFW

Cape Town – Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber made her New York Fashion week runway debut and it’s like we went back in time.

The 51-year-old’s mini-me walked her very first NYFW runway on Thursday evening for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show, wearing a pair of gold satin pants, a colour-block button down and a royal blue turtleneck.

And as expected, Kaia is just as much of a pro as her mom is.

In an Instagram post, Kaia shared a snap of her first time in the big leagues along with a caption perfectly illustrating her excitement.

She wrote: “CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf! (sic)”

CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!

It is not clear whether Cindy and her husband, Randy Gerber attended their daughter’s debut, however they were photographed attending Tom Ford’s show on the same night.

