Kaia Gerber makes her runway debut at NYFW

Cape Town – Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber made her New York Fashion week runway debut and it’s like we went back in time.
The 51-year-old’s mini-me walked her very first NYFW runway on Thursday evening for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show, wearing a pair of gold satin pants, a colour-block button down and a royal blue turtleneck.
And as expected, Kaia is just as much of a pro as her mom is.
In an Instagram post, Kaia shared a snap of her first time in the big leagues along with a caption perfectly illustrating her excitement.
She wrote: “CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf! (sic)”
SEE THE SNAP HERE:
It is not clear whether Cindy and her husband, Randy Gerber attended their daughter’s debut, however they were photographed attending Tom Ford’s show on the same night.
