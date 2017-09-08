Kaia Gerber makes her runway debut at NYFW

2017-09-08 10:58
 
kaia gerber

Cape Town – Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber made her New York Fashion week runway debut and it’s like we went back in time.

The 51-year-old’s mini-me walked her very first NYFW runway on Thursday evening for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show, wearing a pair of gold satin pants, a colour-block button down and a royal blue turtleneck.

And as expected, Kaia is just as much of a pro as her mom is.

In an Instagram post, Kaia shared a snap of her first time in the big leagues along with a caption perfectly illustrating her excitement.

She wrote: “CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf! (sic)”

SEE THE SNAP HERE:

CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

It is not clear whether Cindy and her husband, Randy Gerber attended their daughter’s debut, however they were photographed attending Tom Ford’s show on the same night.

SEE THE SNAP HERE:

Loved kicking off #NYFW with @TomFord and @RandeGerber last night! ?

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

