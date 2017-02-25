Kanye West to launch own make-up line

Cape Town – Kanye West has filed papers to launch his own beauty brand called Donda Cosmetics, E! News confirms.

The new brand – which is named after his late mother who passed away in 2007 – will produce cosmetics ranging from make-up, perfume, lotions and pretty much anything else you can think of.

But before you think this is a new idea, Kanye has been planning to branch out in the cosmetic industry for a while now.

Remember this tweet back in February 2016?

Well in case you don’t, Kanye tweeted a “Donda chart” in which he listed his goals for the future and well, looking at it now he has already ticked off some of them.

While his new cosmetics venture may be competing with sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s make-up brand, we’re interested to see what the Gold Digger hitmaker comes up with.

