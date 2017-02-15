Kate Upton makes Sports Illustrated swimsuit history and looks sexy doing it!

Harrison Ford was involved in a near-miss at a California airport as he was piloting his private plane

New Your — She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton once again graces the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to ever do it three times.

And this year, she makes the splash with three different covers.

One of the few women to ever do the cover three times is Christie Brinkley, who is also featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum also did it three times.

Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

