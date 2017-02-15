Kate Upton makes Sports Illustrated swimsuit history and looks sexy doing it!

New Your — She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton once again graces the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to ever do it three times.

And this year, she makes the splash with three different covers.

One of the few women to ever do the cover three times is Christie Brinkley, who is also featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum also did it three times.

@christiebrinkley is back in a bikini for #SISwim 2017 (and she's brought two very special guests!). A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

Just months after giving birth, @chrissyteigen got BACK in a bikini for SI Swimsuit... A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Big news: America's sweetheart @simonebiles will be featured in the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue. ?? A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:31am PST



