Katy Perry makes Twitter history as first ever to reach 100 million followers

2017-06-17 09:16
 

Washington - Pop superstar Katy Perry has made history by becoming the first user to garner 100 million followers on Twitter, the social media platform announced.

"Today we #WITNESS history," Twitter said Friday in a tweet, referencing the title of Perry's recently released fifth album.

"Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."


The 32-year-old singer recently livestreamed her life for 96 hours, inviting fans to watch as she slept, cooked, did yoga, cuddled with her dog Nugget and chatted with a stream of celebrities who showed up at her door.

Despite putting her life temporarily under observation with 41 cameras, Perry - born Katheryn Hudson to conservative Christian parents in California  - said she struggled to handle the attention to her life more broadly.

"I built up this Katy Perry thing that everybody knows and that's the reason why they're tuning in and it's fantastic, but it's more of a facade," she told the therapist Siri Singh.

"I'm human and I'm living under this crazy microscope," she said, tears smudging her mascara.

Singer Justin Bieber trails on Twitter with just under 97 million followers, while Perry's pop rival Taylor Swift has 85 million.

Read more on:    katy perry  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Charlize Theron schools Jimmy Kimmel on South African sports Did Barack Obama just reveal the sex of Beyoncé’s twins?! WATCH: Minnie Dlamini bungee jumps from Orlando Towers YouTube star Austin Jones ordered to stay offline after child porn charges Chrissy Teigen is unfiltered and exposed in Marie Claire
Top Gun 2 filming to kick off next year How many Terry Pheto movies and TV shows have you watched? PICS: Scott Disick and rumoured bae Bella Thorne jet to France The Game of Thrones trailer will have your head spinning! 4 international entertainment headlines with a distinctly local flavour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

YouTube star Austin Jones ordered to stay offline after child porn charges

2017-06-16 16:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 