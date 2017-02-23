Katy Perry's backup dancer dressed as a house falls off stage

Cape Town – Katy Perry’s Brit Awards performance is getting a lot of attention for many reasons.

Firstly, the 32-year-old gave a banging performance of her latest single, Chained To The Rhythm at the Awards ceremony.

Secondly, Katy’s performance was the closest thing to edginess at the show as she was accompanied by Skip Marley and a pair of giant skeletons dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Most importantly however, is that Katy had a huge amount of backup dancers dressed as houses marching, on cue, around her.

Unfortunately though, one of the houses got lost and marched right off the stage...

And here’s a video of it but be warned, once you start you won’t be able to stop watching it!

(Photos: Getty Images)

