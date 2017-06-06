Khloe Kardashian claims to be robbed of thousands by former friend

Cape Town – Khloe Kardashian has allegedly been robbed of thousands of dollars by a friend who has not been named.

TMZ reports the 32-year-old claims she has fallen victim to the betrayal and theft of someone she considered family, alleging that the friend charged thousands of dollars worth of designer clothes to her credit card, clothes that she has no recollection of.

And while Khloe hasn’t yet filed a report, sources close to her reveal she is talking to her lawyers as she also believes her friend failed to turn over different goods sent to her by high-end designers.

TMZ reached out to the friend in question, but have not received a reply.

This comes after Khloe took to Twitter to ask her followers what they would do if they knew a friend was stealing from them.