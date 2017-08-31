Kim Kardashian shares her political opinion in latest magazine interview

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian is the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.
In her latest magazine interview, the 36-year-old chats about her style icon Cher – who she channels in the cover shoot – and weighs in on her opinion of Donald Trump.
Harper's Bazaar Arabia ?? Marino Vivanco. Make Up @MakeupByMario Hair @ChrisAppleton1 pic.twitter.com/xrOAzNyU7h— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 31, 2017
While for the most part Kim has remained silent on the election of Trump as President of the US, the reason being “you have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context.”
And Kim doesn’t want to offend or hurt anyone’s feelings.
But when asked about it, she did not hold back - despite what her husband, Kanye's political views may be - saying even her daughter North could do a better job. “Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better.”
Kim backed her statement up by adding how frustrating it is to see the country move backwards, instead of forwards.
Kim tells Bazaar: “We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing.
“Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic.”
This may be the very reason Kim does not follow POTUS on Twitter.
pic.twitter.com/n4Bhzvt2mh— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 31, 2017
Moving away from politics, Kim also opened up about her admiration for singing legend, Cher.
“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her.”
I love this shoot! I am so inspired by my style icon Armenian queen @cher pic.twitter.com/ErwxFlwiKp— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 31, 2017
