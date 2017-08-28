Kylie Jenner bares it all for V magazine

Cape Town – Kylie Jenner bared it all in a new photo shoot for V magazine.

Without stripping down the 19-year-old business owner bared her nipples in clolourful sheer dresses for what she calls her “first super-nude shoot”.

Photographed by well-known photographer Nick Knight, Kylie’s almost nude shoot was live streamed via SHOWstudio, making the reality TV star even more nervous.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

SEE KYLIE’S SHEER PHOTOS HERE: