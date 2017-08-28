Kylie Jenner bares it all for V magazine

Cape Town – Kylie Jenner bared it all in a new photo shoot for V magazine.
Without stripping down the 19-year-old business owner bared her nipples in clolourful sheer dresses for what she calls her “first super-nude shoot”.
Photographed by well-known photographer Nick Knight, Kylie’s almost nude shoot was live streamed via SHOWstudio, making the reality TV star even more nervous.
Witness @kyliejenner like you've never seen her before. The youngest Jenner's life is a no-holds-barred affair, but clearly, there's always room to reveal a bit more. The ethereal shots of Kylie in translucent gowns, selected by @annatrevelyan, are shot by legendary photographer (and longtime V contributor) @nick_knight at his @showstudio. Kylie wears @msgm dress and @othongthai necklace. Go to vmagazine.com to read an interview with Kylie about the red-hot shoot with words by @treytylor, and pre-order your copy of the upcoming issue now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31.A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:01am PDT
@kyliejenner reveals her most intimate self yet to @nick_knight in V109. Styled by @annatrevelyan, Kylie wears @artschool_london dress @maria_tash earrings @bijules bracelet and @giuseppezanottidesign shoes. Go to vmagazine.com to see the sheer spread, and pre-order the issue on vmagazineshop.com now, hitting newsstands August 31.A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:36am PDT
The very lovely @kyliejenner for @showstudio and @vmagazine . Thank you so much to @annatrevelyan for styling. To @brittlloyd1 for filming . To @lisaeldridgemakeup for make up, @martincullen65 and @adamslee_ for nails . Thank you to @brittlloyd1 and @robrusling123 for assisting. Thank you to @vmagazine for making this happen.A post shared by Nick Knight (@nick_knight) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT
