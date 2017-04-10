Kylie Jenner makes teen's prom wish come true

Cape Town – Unlike Emma Stone, Kylie Jenner is in the business of making prom wishes come true.

The 19-year-old reality star and cosmetics mogul surprised students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento at their junior prom.

Kylie went as the date of Albert Ochoa.

She showed up with her best friend Jordyn Woods and as you can imagine, the teens went wild with the news on social media.

See the tweets here: