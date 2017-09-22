Kylie Jenner pregnant – reports

Cape Town – According to online reports Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child.

American gossip news website, TMZ is reporting that Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby together.

The 20-year-old reality star has reportedly been sharing news of her pregnancy with friends, while Travis (25) has also been saying that his life is about to change forever. 

Other gossip sites like Page Six and NY Daily News have also been reporting on the baby news.

Kylie is yet to make an official statement on the reports. 

