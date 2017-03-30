Lamar Odom opens up about his regrets, affairs and alcohol addiction

Los Angeles — Lamar Odom says he's "a walking miracle" after being found unconscious with cocaine in his system in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Odom tells US Weekly he hid his cocaine use from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for a while, but she found out about two years before their 2013 split. He also says that he regrets "having multiple affairs with different women" while married to Kardashian.

Exclusive: #LamarOdom opens up about his drug addiction and the "one thing" he regrets doing while he was married to #KhloeKardashian. Tap the link in our bio for details and get the full story in the new issue of Us Weekly. (??: @marcroyce) A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 but delayed it after the incident at the brothel. He says Kardashian helped him regain his memory following the episode. Their divorce was finalised in December.

Odom blames cocaine for ending his NBA career. He says "drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape."

Odom says he's sober now after finishing a rehab stint in January.