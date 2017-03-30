Hugh Jackman paid a touching tribute to Ahmed Kathrada on Twitter following his death on 28 March

Hugh Jackman paid a touching tribute to Ahmed Kathrada on Twitter following his death on 28 March

PICS: Joe Mafela's tombstone revealed and it comes complete with a couch, coffee table and plasma TV

Lamar Odom opens up about his regrets, affairs and alcohol addiction

2017-03-30 16:02
 

Los Angeles — Lamar Odom says he's "a walking miracle" after being found unconscious with cocaine in his system in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Odom tells US Weekly he hid his cocaine use from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for a while, but she found out about two years before their 2013 split. He also says that he regrets "having multiple affairs with different women" while married to Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 but delayed it after the incident at the brothel. He says Kardashian helped him regain his memory following the episode. Their divorce was finalised in December.

Odom blames cocaine for ending his NBA career. He says "drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape."

Odom says he's sober now after finishing a rehab stint in January.

Read more on:    lamar odom  |  khloe kardashian  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: There’s a hot new TV show about LA’s most famous gay bar! PICS: Joe Mafela's tombstone comes with a couch and plasma TV Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Ahmed Kathrada 5 times Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor were the cutest couple SABC fined R10k after Isidingo uses woman’s real phone number
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Bringing movies to the people with the power of the sun

23 minutes ago
Partner content
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 