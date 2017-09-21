Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres secret separation revealed

Cape Town – Gina Torres has confirmed her split from Lawrence Fishburne after she was pictured kissing another man.



The Suits actress was spotted lunching and passionately kissing a mystery man at the Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Since the pictures emerged (Page Six were the first to share the snaps), the actress released a statement confirming the split from her husband of 15 years.

"With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

She added that they will however continue to raise their 10-year-old daughter, Delilah, together with “respect and love”.

E! News reported that neither Torres nor Fishburne have have been seen wearing their wedding rings for months and were last photographed together in December 2015.

