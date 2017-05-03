Lena Dunham rushed to hospital after the MET Gala

Cape Town – Lena Dunham was reportedly rushed to the hospital during the MET Gala on Monday night.

According to Page Six the Girls creator was taken to the emergency room shortly after arriving and walking the red carpet due to a medical issue.

Lena’s night was off to a great start with the actress sharing a bunch of pics before and during the event on Instagram.

Dressed in an Elizabeth Kennedy off the shoulder maroon gown, Lena also joked about how Joe Jonas’ suit, created by H&M, looked strikingly similar to her dress.

See the snap here:

fatal attraction A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 1, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

Page Six went on to report that Lena returned home feeling better after undergoing tests.

The 30-year-old is yet to comment.

