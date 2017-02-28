Lily Allen quits Twitter after trolls blame her for her son’s death

Cape Town – Lily Allen has quit Twitter after trolls attacked her and blamed her for the death of her son.
According to Mashable, the Smile hitmaker left her social media account in the hands of a friend named Dennis after trolls attacked Lily, accusing her of causing her son's death.
Lily’s son was stillborn at six months in 2010. The 31-year-old has since been vocal about struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
In a tweet announcing her break on Saturday, Lily wrote: “My timeline is full of the most disgusting, sexist, misogynistic, racist shit. Really, new levels. I'm no masochist so I'll be back x.”
Shortly after, Dennis introduced him/herself and announced that he/she “can only communicate in GIF form.”
