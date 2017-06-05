Look! Emily Ratajkowski gets dirty in a hot springs pool

Cape Town – Emily Ratajkowski got down and dirty in the mud while visiting a hot springs spa in Bagni San Filippo, Italy.
The actress/model shared a boomerang of a female friend stamping her toned derriere with muddy hands, leaving distinct prints on her butt.
WATCH THE BOOMERANG ON REPEAT HERE:
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:26am PDT
????
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:26am PDT
While she may have been playing in the mud, Emily still manages to make dirty look sexy.
The 25-year-old gave fans a better look of where she was with an overall view of the hot springs pool.
SEE THE SNAP HERE:
Hot springs A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:22am PDT
Hot springs
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:22am PDT
This sultry snap in the mud comes days after Emily showed her physique off with a nude photo. (Read more here)
