Look! Emily Ratajkowski gets dirty in a hot springs pool

Cape Town – Emily Ratajkowski got down and dirty in the mud while visiting a hot springs spa in Bagni San Filippo, Italy.

The actress/model shared a boomerang of a female friend stamping her toned derriere with muddy hands, leaving distinct prints on her butt.

While she may have been playing in the mud, Emily still manages to make dirty look sexy.

The 25-year-old gave fans a better look of where she was with an overall view of the hot springs pool.

