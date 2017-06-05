Sanlam’s WhatsApp drama, Uk’shona Kwelanga, is a South African first and has a stellar cast and intriguing plot

Ariana Grande and her muso friends paid tribute to victims who died in a suicide bombing in the city. See the pics here!

Look! Emily Ratajkowski gets dirty in a hot springs pool

2017-06-05 13:59
 
emily ratajkowski

Cape Town – Emily Ratajkowski got down and dirty in the mud while visiting a hot springs spa in Bagni San Filippo, Italy.

The actress/model shared a boomerang of a female friend stamping her toned derriere with muddy hands, leaving distinct prints on her butt.

WATCH THE BOOMERANG ON REPEAT HERE:

????

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

While she may have been playing in the mud, Emily still manages to make dirty look sexy.

The 25-year-old gave fans a better look of where she was with an overall view of the hot springs pool.

SEE THE SNAP HERE:

Hot springs

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

This sultry snap in the mud comes days after Emily showed her physique off with a nude photo. (Read more here)

Read more on:    emily ratajkowski  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Ariana Grande shows the world how to deal with terrorism ‘Somizi hurt my feelings’ PICS: Minnie Dlamini on a Greek cruise with Ronaldinho The Manchester benefit concert in 40 pics PIC: Maps Maponyane hangs out with Neil Patrick Harris
Top Gun 2 filming to kick off next year How many Terry Pheto movies and TV shows have you watched? PICS: Scott Disick and rumoured bae Bella Thorne jet to France The Game of Thrones trailer will have your head spinning! 4 international entertainment headlines with a distinctly local flavour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

6 pics of Prince Albert putting pedal to the metal on a water bike

2017-06-05 12:42
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 