Man arrested for trespassing at Rihanna’s apartment building

Cape Town – A man has reportedly been arrested and booked for trespassing at an apartment building where Rihanna owns a penthouse.



An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to E! News 33-year-old Salmir Feratovic was arrested on the premises on Tuesday, after being told on previous occassioans he was not allowed there.

While police made no mention of how Feratovic’s intrusion may be linked to Rihanna, back in March a man with the same name commented on a story about RiRi on Facebook.

The artice published on Hollywood Life was about why the 29-year-old refused to watch her sex scene in Bates Motel.

The man’s comment said: “Why she is not with me? (sic)”

This is also not the first time Feratovic has been arrested for trespassing. According to E! he has had multiple arrests including in May 2016 at the same apartment building.

