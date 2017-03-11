PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode with Xander and Vanessa's wedding and an unexpected ending

We catch up with Idols SA 2016 winner Noma about her music and her plans for this year

Mary-Kate Olsen reveals deets about her married life

2017-03-11 20:02
 

Cape Town – Mary-Kate Olsen has opened up about her private life like never before.

The former child star turned fashion star has always kept her time in the spotlight strictly professional; however in a new interview with The Edit magazine the 30-year-old gave a glimpse into her very normal day-to-day life.

She told the online magazine: “I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner.”

Mary-Kate is married to the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and French banker, Olivier Sarkozy, 47.

While Mary-Kate and her sister Ashley may be widely successful and extremely busy running their business, they have to make time for their personal lives too.

The former child star continued: “I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relaxand if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Read the full interview here.

Read more on:    mary-kate olsen  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode Kalushi MOVIE GUIDE: Here are 4 fresh films to watch this weekend! WATCH: Charlize Theron is super badass in Atomic Blonde trailer WATCH: Somizi arrives at OR Tambo dripping in Louis Vuitton
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Toddler throws tantrum while meeting Queen Elizabeth II

2017-03-11 14:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 