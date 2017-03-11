Mary-Kate Olsen reveals deets about her married life

Cape Town – Mary-Kate Olsen has opened up about her private life like never before.

The former child star turned fashion star has always kept her time in the spotlight strictly professional; however in a new interview with The Edit magazine the 30-year-old gave a glimpse into her very normal day-to-day life.

She told the online magazine: “I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner.”

Mary-Kate is married to the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and French banker, Olivier Sarkozy, 47.

While Mary-Kate and her sister Ashley may be widely successful and extremely busy running their business, they have to make time for their personal lives too.

The former child star continued: “I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relaxand if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Read the full interview here.

