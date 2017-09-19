Meghan Markle’s brother has something to say to Prince Harry!

Cape Town - Meghan Markle’s infamous brother has one message for her boyfriend, Prince Harry: “Get on and propose to my sister.”



In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, 51-year-old Thomas Markle Jr – who is Meghan’s half-brother – spoke of his pride in his sister.

“I do have a sense of pride in Meghan being successful.”

“It was just obvious from day one that she was destined to be somewhere really big,” he said in the interview.

Although it isn’t clear whether Meghan (36) is close to her brother, who was arrested earlier this year, it appears he is very fond of his little sister.

Thomas spent time behind bars after he was accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head during a heated argument, according to The Sun.

Meghan has never commented on the situation.

While the Suits star certainly has some colourful relatives, it seems her blue-blood beau’s family has accepted her into the royal fold, The Daily Beast reports.

And Meg clearly couldn’t be happier. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the LA-born actress gushed about her fairy-tale romance with Harry (33).

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she told the magazine.

Could we be seeing another royal wedding soon? We sure hope so!

Sources: Vanity Fair, The Daily Beast, Sunday Express, The Sun, The Daily Mail