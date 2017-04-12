Michael Bublé's son recovering well after cancer treatment

PICS: Kenny Kunene's unborn baby already has an Instagram account with more followers than you!

2017-04-12 09:00
 
michael buble

Argentina - Michael Bublé's wife says their 3-year-old son, Noah, is "well" following treatment for cancer in Los Angeles.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in her native Argentina, actress, Luisana Lopilato said in Spanish that Noah has a long recovery ahead of him. She says the experience has made her value life more.

The family last shared an update on Noah in February, when they said he was progressing well in his battle against the disease.

Read the full statement here:

The family announced Noah's cancer in November. They didn't say what type of cancer he has or when he was diagnosed.

The couple also has another son, Elias, who turned 1 in January.

