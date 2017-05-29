Miranda Kerr ties the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

Cape Town – Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel tied the knot in an intimate garden ceremony on Saturday.

According to E! News the couple married in the back garden of their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles in front of their closest family and friends.

A source told E! the couple felt their backyard was the best location for their special day, “they kept it small with only those people that mean the most to them.”

The yard was decorated with farmhouse tables, white chairs, cream-coloured table cloths and lounge furniture as well as tall pillar candles and white and pink roses.

HERE'S A GLIMPSE OF THE BACKYARD:





Performers of the night included Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat, DJ Ruckus and even Miranda herself.

E! reports Miranda’s 6-year-old son, Flynn – whom she shares with ex Orlando Bloom – had the best time running around and playing with the flower girls.

The 33-year-old model announced her engagement to the Snapchat CEO, 26, via Instagram in July 2016.

I said yes!!! ?????????? A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)