Miss District of Columbia wins 2017 Miss USA

2017-05-15 09:46
 
Las Vegas — The District of Columbia has won back-to-back Miss USA titles.

Kara McCullough, a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned on Sunday during the 2017 edition of the Miss USA pageant that took place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre on the Las Vegas Strip.

Watch the moment Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 here:

She will go on to compete on the Miss Universe contest.

The runner-up was Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg. The second runner-up was Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould.

Fifty-one women representing each state and the nation's capital participating in the decades-old competition.

McCullough was born in Naples, Italy, but she was raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Find out 10 things you didn't know about Kara here:

Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.

2017-05-15 08:59
