Miss District of Columbia wins 2017 Miss USA

Las Vegas — The District of Columbia has won back-to-back Miss USA titles.
Kara McCullough, a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned on Sunday during the 2017 edition of the Miss USA pageant that took place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre on the Las Vegas Strip.
Watch the moment Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 here:
Relive the moment when dreams became reality. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/O0vU1FRYAB
She will go on to compete on the Miss Universe contest.
The runner-up was Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg. The second runner-up was Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould.
In just a few moments, a new #MissUSA will be crowned! Don't miss the final minutes on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/bJOOo6Yq2q
Fifty-one women representing each state and the nation's capital participating in the decades-old competition.
McCullough was born in Naples, Italy, but she was raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Find out 10 things you didn't know about Kara here:
10 things you didn't know about your #MissUSA 2017, Kára McCullough! pic.twitter.com/4sqGUi7w0K
Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.
