Mysterious photo of Michael Jackson lookalike has people believing the King of Pop is actually still alive

Cape Town - This doppelganger has whipped Twitter into a frenzy with his uncanny resemblance to Michael Jackson.
This after Lourdes Zavaleta (21) posted a picture of a man she claimed was her boyfriend, which she captioned: “Y’all my man is so cute, look at the selfie he just sent me.”
y'all my man is so cute, look at the selfie he just sent me ???? pic.twitter.com/VHbnk5xLM3— lourdes (@gossipgriII) September 18, 2017
y'all my man is so cute, look at the selfie he just sent me ???? pic.twitter.com/VHbnk5xLM3
Her followers were quick to point out his uncanny resemblance to the late popstar and the image went viral. Of course, the Twitter comedians got in on the action with some puns on MJ’s mst famous lyrics.
One user asked: “Does he rock with you all night?”, while another tweeted: “So Billie Jean was pregnant with Michaels son?!”
Sis you dating the king of pop— Nixie ?? (@NixieCharm) September 19, 2017
Sis you dating the king of pop
He shouldn't take selfies while driving. He might get hit by a smooth criminal— Thee Barry S. Naylor (@BSNComedy) September 20, 2017
He shouldn't take selfies while driving. He might get hit by a smooth criminal
But most of them were concerned with one thing and one thing only – could the Thriller singer still be alive?
Michael is that you? pic.twitter.com/znX4J1qXCN— . (@danielmallett3) September 20, 2017
Michael is that you? pic.twitter.com/znX4J1qXCN
Who dug up MJ?— RikuXPaine (@RikuTheBestYT) September 20, 2017
Who dug up MJ?
While Twitter busied itself debating whether or not Michael was still alive, a few people in the comments seemed to know the man wasn't really Lourdes' boyfriend.
According to Daily Mail, Lourdes herself actually had no idea who the man was. She was just sharing a photo she’d found online with her friends.
“Unfortunately he's not actually my man. I found his picture on Twitter,” she confessed to the site. “The post was just a joke between my friends and me. I posted the picture to be funny and I didn't think so many people would see it and believe it.”
All the attention has helped dig up the Michael lookalike’s real identity.
The man in the picture is actually Sergio Cortes, a Spanish musician who’s obviously very aware of his resemblance to the late superstar – he travels the world as a Michael Jackson impersonator, making a living mimicking his doppelgangers voice and dance moves.
Still, Twitter users clearly loved the drama – and some of their lyric puns rocked our world.
Sources: Metro UK, Daily Mail, Daily Star
{{item.description}} Read More »
Cape Town Northern SuburbsCompuscan IT
GautengProfessional Career ServicesR11 999 - R12 000 Per Month
JohannesburgR700 000 - R900 000 Per Year
HousesR 5 450 000
TownhousesR 1 295 000
HousesR 1 900 000