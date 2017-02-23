Nick Cannon welcomes second son

The fifth hopeful was eliminated on The Search: E Host SA after a very awkward Trevor Gumbi interview

2017-02-23 12:54
 

Cape Town – Nick Cannon has welcomed a baby boy, named Golden Sagon Cannon with Brittany Bell.

The 36-year-old – who also has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey – announced in a post on Instagram that his “Earth Son” was born on Tuesday, 21 February.

See the sweet post here:

While Brittany is yet to confirm the birth of her newborn son on social media, she documented her pregnancy on Instagram.

One of her most recent pictures was taken on the day of her baby shower. In the snap Brittany is standing next to Nick cradling her baby bump.

With it she wrote: “I love the both of them beyond words. So many reasons to be joyful!! But last night was one of my favorite. Our little light was showered with love.. and lots of dancing. (sic)”

See the pic here:

