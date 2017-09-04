Nick Jonas made this teen fan’s dad go viral for the best reason

Cape Town – Nick Jonas just made an ultimate fan’s dad go viral and it's pure gold!

University of South Florida student Deanna Hall had her day made when her father found himself sitting next to none other than Nick Jonas in first class on a Delta Airlines flight.

At first papa Hall had absolutely no idea who he was sitting next to, prompting him to ask his daughter for help.

Now, let’s for a second imagine receiving a message from a parent informing you they are sitting next to Nick Jonas...

Well, after informing him just who Nick Jonas is Deanna gave her dad strict instructions including: Take a pic with him, tell him I love him and get an autograph.

Deanna shared the entire exchange on Twitter, and it’s no surprise that papa Hall and Nick Jonas are now viral.

SEE THE HILARIOUS EXCHANGE HERE: