The funeral for Joe Mafela is taking place at the University of Johannesburg, Soweto campus. Follow it here.

Sources reveal Brad Pitt secretly joined Angelina Jolie and their kids on their recent trip to Cambodia

Nicki Minaj lands major modelling contract

2017-03-29 17:02
 
nicki minaj

Cape Town – A rapper, songwriter, actress and now officially a model too! Nicki Minaj is building quite the résumé.

The Barber Shop actress has signed with major modelling agency, Wilhelmina’s celebrity division. An announcement of her new career venture was shared by Wilhelmina on Instagram.

See the announcement here:

In a statement released on Vogue’s website, Nicki said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me.”

Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann added: “We're thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team. She is a style pioneer and icon.”

Nicki is no stranger to modelling as she has already served as the face of brands such as Roberto Cavalli. She has also been photographed by well known photographers including Mario Testino and Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

With her new contract, the 34-year-old is paving the way for countless opportunities in the industry.

Read more on:    nicki minaj  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 times Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor were the cutest couple SABC’s Morning Live ordered to apologise to Daily Sun PICS: Your favourite youth presenters then and now Trump's lawyers: Apprentice contestant can't sue president Brad Pitt secretly visited Angelina Jolie and the kids in Cambodia
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Brad Pitt secretly visited Angelina Jolie and the kids in Cambodia

2017-03-29 08:05
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 