Nicki Minaj lands major modelling contract

Cape Town – A rapper, songwriter, actress and now officially a model too! Nicki Minaj is building quite the résumé.
The Barber Shop actress has signed with major modelling agency, Wilhelmina’s celebrity division. An announcement of her new career venture was shared by Wilhelmina on Instagram.
See the announcement here:
“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” said Nicki Minaj. “My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.” Read more online at @voguemagazine! Link in bio.A post shared by Wilhelmina (@wilhelminamodels) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT
“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” said Nicki Minaj. “My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.” Read more online at @voguemagazine! Link in bio.
A post shared by Wilhelmina (@wilhelminamodels) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT
In a statement released on Vogue’s website, Nicki said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me.”
Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann added: “We're thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team. She is a style pioneer and icon.”
Nicki is no stranger to modelling as she has already served as the face of brands such as Roberto Cavalli. She has also been photographed by well known photographers including Mario Testino and Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
With her new contract, the 34-year-old is paving the way for countless opportunities in the industry.
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
Western CapeCheryl KriegerR7 000 Per Month
PinetownIncdreams RecruitmentR6 500 - R10 000 Per Month
JohannesburgQuality SelectR25 000 - R35 000 Per Month
TownhousesR 1 250 000
Apartments / FlatsR 26 500 000
HousesR 3 900 000