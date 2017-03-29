Nicki Minaj lands major modelling contract

Cape Town – A rapper, songwriter, actress and now officially a model too! Nicki Minaj is building quite the résumé.

The Barber Shop actress has signed with major modelling agency, Wilhelmina’s celebrity division. An announcement of her new career venture was shared by Wilhelmina on Instagram.

See the announcement here:

In a statement released on Vogue’s website, Nicki said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me.”

Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann added: “We're thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team. She is a style pioneer and icon.”

Nicki is no stranger to modelling as she has already served as the face of brands such as Roberto Cavalli. She has also been photographed by well known photographers including Mario Testino and Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

With her new contract, the 34-year-old is paving the way for countless opportunities in the industry.

