Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip will no longer carry out royal engagements starting this August

PICS: This local film's smart advertising campaign is like something out of a horror movie!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder expecting first baby

2017-05-05 06:44
 

Los Angeles — Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their first child.

The actors announced Reed's pregnancy in Instagram posts on Thursday that showed Somerhalder kissing his wife's belly.

Reed, who starred in the Twilight film series, wrote that her love for her unborn baby was the strongest feeling she had ever felt. Somerhalder, who stars on the television series The Vampire Diaries, wrote that he had never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful.

The posts did not reveal the sex of the child or Reed's due date.

Reed and Somerhalder married in 2015.

Read more on:    nikki reed  |  ian somerhalder  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Emergency meeting causes concern for Queen Elizabeth's health Prince Philip will no longer carry out royal engagements Former porn star claims to be pregnant with Drake’s child Brad Pitt bares his soul in GQ interview This local movie's smart advertising campaign is freaking everyone out!
PICS: We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and it’s magical! 10 striking images from the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival Epic shots from the SA tattoo convention you gotta see (HD GALLERY) 40 fiery pics from the Parklife festival 18 pics from inside the first weekend of Coachella
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Prince Philip: 70 years of duty as Queen Elizabeth's loyal consort

2017-05-04 14:15
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 