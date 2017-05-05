Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder expecting first baby

Los Angeles — Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their first child.
The actors announced Reed's pregnancy in Instagram posts on Thursday that showed Somerhalder kissing his wife's belly.
Reed, who starred in the Twilight film series, wrote that her love for her unborn baby was the strongest feeling she had ever felt. Somerhalder, who stars on the television series The Vampire Diaries, wrote that he had never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful.
To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, IanA post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on May 4, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT
The posts did not reveal the sex of the child or Reed's due date.
Reed and Somerhalder married in 2015.
