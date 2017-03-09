We catch up with Idols SA 2016 winner Noma about her music and her plans for this year

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

Online Justin Bieber impersonator charged with over 900 child sex offenses

2017-03-09 11:57
 
justin bieber

Australia — Australian police say a 42-year-old man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses.

Bieber, a 23-year-old Canadian pop singer, is currently in Australia performing his Purpose World Tour. Police on Thursday warned young fans and their parents to be extra vigilant when using the internet.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, a law lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, was charged in November with using Facebook and Skype to impersonate the star after tip-offs from US and German authorities.

A police statement says Chalmers was charged this week with another 931 child sex offenses dating back a decade including rape and making child exploitation material.

Chalmers has not entered pleas.

Read more on:    justin bieber  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Cricketer wives and girlfriends exploring New Zealand Africa’s Big Brother rocked by another sexual assault Lily Collins pens open letter forgiving her famous father Phil Collins Iconic rock arch used as Game of Thrones backdrop collapses The Search: E! Host South Africa winner announced
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Actor Faizon Love violently attacks airport valet

2017-03-09 08:38
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 