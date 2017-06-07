Ouch! Gwyneth Paltrow broke her toe

George and Amal Clooney are now parents of twins, a daughter named Ella and a son named Alexander

2017-06-07 08:49
 
gwyneth paltrow

Cape Town – Gwyneth Paltrow has a “broken foot” but that didn’t stop her from wearing high heels on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 44-year-old popped up from behind the couch when being introduced by show host Jimmy Kimmel, to avoid having to walk in her heels with her injury.

While her foot may not look very injured, Gwyneth recalled how she broke her toe on mommy duty.

She said: “I was rushing around my house and I was trying to pack my son for a fifth grade retreat, and I collided with the sofa.”

And it’s not the first time the Iron Man actress has broken her toes. When asked by Jimmy if she’s broken any bones before, Gwyneth replied: “I've broken actually, toes probably about eight or 10 times.”

She then added that the painful habit has to stop.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

2017-06-07 07:35
