Paul Walker’s daughter is turning 18 – and she is more beautiful than ever!

Cape Town - The news that Paul Walker had died in November 2013 left fans devastated.
But their heartache at the loss of their action hero couldn’t even come close to the pain his only daughter Meadow must have felt.
Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience. Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time.
Meadow was only 15 when her dad was involved in a high-speed car accident that killed him and the driver, Roger Rodas, instantly, reported BBC News.
Despite the renewed curiosity in Paul’s mysterious teenage daughter that followed the tragedy, Meadow shied away from the spotlight, choosing instead to focus on living a normal life and charity work.
She was active on Instagram but then took a break from it in 2016.
Now, just a few months shy of her 18th birthday in November, she has returned to the social media platform – and has her 1.4 million followers in a frenzy.
before I fell on my face
Much like her Fast and the Furious star dad, Meadow is passionate about philanthropy and the environment.
“My dad was in awe of the ocean and wanted to see it protected,” she said in a 2016 interview with E! News.
That same year she started the Paul Walker Foundation which – as it says on its website – has one mission: To “do good”.
According to the website, the foundation is aimed at helping ocean leaders of tomorrow become beacons in the fight to protect oceans, wildlife, and ourselves.’
"I love so much about him," she wrote on her Instagram page in 2016.
Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood
"I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with others... I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."
