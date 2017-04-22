Donald Trump joins the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Viola Davis on Time's list of 100 Most Influential People

The list of the South African Music Awards (Samas) 2017 nominees is dominated by new artists. See the nominees here.

People are not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s new Kimoji

2017-04-22 14:00
 
kim kardashian

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West is in trouble with the public, for releasing a Kimoji of herself as the Virgin Mary.

The reality TV star released a number of new emojis on Thursday including 420-themed ones, however she upset her followers when unveiling what is branded the “Kim Candle.”

The Kim Candle is a moving candle emoji with an image of Kim transformed into the Virgin Mary on it.

See the Kimoji here:

See reactions of Kim’s new emoji here:

While fans and followers may be upset, Kim didn’t seem fazed as she was photographed out for lunch with her famous sisters, wearing a black dress with what appears to be an embroidered image of the religious icon on her chest.

See pics of Kim’s outfit here:

kim kardashian

kim kardashian

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

Read more on:    kim kardashian  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 beautiful photo stories you might have missed this week 4 new movies in SA cinemas this weekend! WATCH: Anne Hathaway turns Google translated songs into masterpieces PICS: This is what the Samas looked like 10 years ago WATCH: Voice SA talent get international kudos
PICS: We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and it’s magical! 10 striking images from the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival Epic shots from the SA tattoo convention you gotta see (HD GALLERY) 40 fiery pics from the Parklife festival 18 pics from inside the first weekend of Coachella
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her birthday with a day at the horse races

2017-04-22 10:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 