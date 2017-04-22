People are not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s new Kimoji

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West is in trouble with the public, for releasing a Kimoji of herself as the Virgin Mary.

The reality TV star released a number of new emojis on Thursday including 420-themed ones, however she upset her followers when unveiling what is branded the “Kim Candle.”

The Kim Candle is a moving candle emoji with an image of Kim transformed into the Virgin Mary on it.

See the Kimoji here:

See reactions of Kim’s new emoji here:

While fans and followers may be upset, Kim didn’t seem fazed as she was photographed out for lunch with her famous sisters, wearing a black dress with what appears to be an embroidered image of the religious icon on her chest.

See pics of Kim’s outfit here:

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)