People are not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s new Kimoji

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West is in trouble with the public, for releasing a Kimoji of herself as the Virgin Mary.
The reality TV star released a number of new emojis on Thursday including 420-themed ones, however she upset her followers when unveiling what is branded the “Kim Candle.”
The Kim Candle is a moving candle emoji with an image of Kim transformed into the Virgin Mary on it.
See the Kimoji here:
https://t.co/eiJ3Tfu6zn pic.twitter.com/K0CGr41tmg— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2017
https://t.co/eiJ3Tfu6zn pic.twitter.com/K0CGr41tmg
See reactions of Kim’s new emoji here:
@KimKardashian I don't think this is a fun emoji, for Catholics the Virgin Mary is Sacred.— Paola Andrea Roa (@pioroa) April 20, 2017
@KimKardashian I don't think this is a fun emoji, for Catholics the Virgin Mary is Sacred.
@KimKardashian That is the most disrespectful thing i've ever seen.— eclypra (@eclypra) April 20, 2017
@KimKardashian That is the most disrespectful thing i've ever seen.
@KimKardashian I'm not religious or spiritual but even I find this inappropriate. Seriously? How did this get past your pr team?— Jessica T Carroll (@jntenbroeck) April 20, 2017
@KimKardashian I'm not religious or spiritual but even I find this inappropriate. Seriously? How did this get past your pr team?
@KimKardashian So you get mad when ppl disrespect Arminians & their history but you can blatantly disrespect Catholics...? #smh #whatisyoudoing— Marlene Ochoa (@marlenebug) April 20, 2017
@KimKardashian So you get mad when ppl disrespect Arminians & their history but you can blatantly disrespect Catholics...? #smh #whatisyoudoing
@KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/DAxnKkysRj— Jen (@Jenni_antonella) April 20, 2017
@KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/DAxnKkysRj
While fans and followers may be upset, Kim didn’t seem fazed as she was photographed out for lunch with her famous sisters, wearing a black dress with what appears to be an embroidered image of the religious icon on her chest.
See pics of Kim’s outfit here:
(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
Pretoria EastQuality SelectR20 000 - R30 000 Per Month
JohannesburgE-Volving
Sandton.R35 000 Per Year
HousesR 4 200 000
HousesR 16 000 000
HousesR 1 730 000