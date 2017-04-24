PIC: Amber Heard and Elon Musk are Instagram official!

Cape Town – Amber Heard and Elon Musk have made their relationship Instagram official.
Amber shared a snap of her and her rumoured boyfriend out at a restaurant on Sunday. In the pic, the 31-year-old has her arm on Elon’s shoulder while the South African-born businessman has a lipstick mark on his cheek.
The picture is captioned: “Cheeky”
See the snap here:
CheekyA post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT
Cheeky
A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT
The couple also made their first public appearance together over the weekend. Amber and Elon, 45, were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia.
According to E! News, the two were joined by two of Elon’s six children.
Rumours that Amber and Elon are dating started swirling in July last year.
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
GautengDBS Group (Pty) Ltd
Durban CBDRecruiTechR20 000 - R30 000 Per Month
DurbanRecruit DigitalR30 000 - R35 000 Per Month
HousesR 6 450 000
HousesR 1 730 000
HousesR 3 390 000