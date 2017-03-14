Leader of The EFF, Julius Malema, once again warned Riky Rick against record label Mabala Noise

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

PIC: Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian are summer ready!

2017-03-14 05:02
 
blac chyna


Cape Town – Blac Chyna and little Dream Kardashian are summer ready and we can’t wait for all the cute poolside snaps.

The first of what will be many summery snaps came on Sunday as Blac Chyna and her 3-month-old daughter with Rob Kardashian spent the day at Amber Rose’s house.

In one cute snap, Blac Chyna is holding the celebutot, who is wearing a white swimsuit and floppy hat.

See the adorable photo here:

Dreammmmmmmmmm ??

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Blac also showed off her post-baby body wearing a white and black striped two piece.

The 28-year-old – who also has 4-year-old son King with ex Tyga – posed alongside her friend, Amber, next to the pool.

See the snap here:

Sunday funday at Muva house

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Kissed

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Kenny Kunene's elaborate umembeso ceremony 4 pics of Kylie Jenner and her hot new whip! Trevor Noah wins big at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards MOVIE GUIDE: Here are 4 fresh films to watch this weekend! PICS: Inside Bonang’s bursary luncheon
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Headlines over Amal Clooney's 'baby bump' at a UN meeting earn backlash

2017-03-13 18:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 