PIC: Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian are summer ready!





Cape Town – Blac Chyna and little Dream Kardashian are summer ready and we can’t wait for all the cute poolside snaps.

The first of what will be many summery snaps came on Sunday as Blac Chyna and her 3-month-old daughter with Rob Kardashian spent the day at Amber Rose’s house.

In one cute snap, Blac Chyna is holding the celebutot, who is wearing a white swimsuit and floppy hat.

See the adorable photo here:

Dreammmmmmmmmm ?? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Blac also showed off her post-baby body wearing a white and black striped two piece.

The 28-year-old – who also has 4-year-old son King with ex Tyga – posed alongside her friend, Amber, next to the pool.

See the snap here:

Sunday funday at Muva house A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT